Lenovo's latest Go Wireless Vertical Mouse with cork accents sees first discount to $40

Patrick Campanale
Amazon is offering the Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse for $39.99 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate of $50 and also marks the first discount that we’ve tracked ever for this newly-released mouse. The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse features a natural “handshake” position which is said to “reduce forearm and wrist strain.” The comfortable grip also features a cork material to make it look and feel better. It connects to your computer with a USB 2.4GHz wireless dongle and there are six total buttons on this mouse with two being programmable. Keep reading for more.

Save another $10 when you ditch the cork styling and Logitech namesake for Anker’s vertical wireless mouse that’s available for $30. It only has five buttons instead of six and the overall design does vary a bit from the lead deal above. However, at $10 less, it could be worth the trade-off if you’re on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget to check out the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s on sale for a new low of $100. That’s a full $50 below its normal going rate and makes now the best time to pick up this premium mouse. Designed for gaming setups, this mouse connects to your desktop wirelessly and comes in at just 63g, which is pretty light for all the features it packs.

Logitech Go Wireless Vertical Mouse features:

Our hands were not designed to be flat on tables for 8 hours a day, yet that is how mice were designed in the past. The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse goes beyond the norm and delivers an experience that replicates the natural form of a handshake with a 45° palm grip and revised finger positioning for optimal posture and productivity.

Patrick Campanale

