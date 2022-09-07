Logitech’s regularly $150 G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to new low at $100

Today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is now offering the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped when you use code SSBW725 at checkout. Normally going for $150, this 33% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked this mouse for from Newegg or Amazon, where it currently goes for $149. This mouse is based on Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor in order to provide “precision, speed, and consistency” while gaming with the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology ensuring you have the lowest latency possible. The G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is the brand’s lightest PRO mouse as well, coming in at less than 63 grams; that is nearly 25% lighter than the PRO Wireless gaming mouse. You can also have a wired connection with the micro-USB cable to keep gaming even while charging back up. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re not looking for a PRO gaming experience but want wireless functionality, you could instead go with the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $38.50. Here you get the Logitech HERO 12K sensor capable of up to 12,000 DPI sensitivity while achieving 400 IPS precision. You do have the same LIGHTSPEED wireless technology here so you can expect very low latency with up to 250 hours of battery life from a single AA battery. The G305 is heavier than the PRO X above at 99g, but if you’re not a competitive gamer, it really won’t impact you. Logitech also designed a built-in USB receiver slot in the mouse so you can easily take it on the road without the risk of misplacing it.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like these Logitech mice. If you need to upgrade your internal SSD to have more space to store your games, you may want to pick up the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD for $120. Ready to take your setup to the next level, this M.2 NVMe SSD packs a read and write speed of up to 7,000MB/s. Not only does it support being used in a desktop or laptop, but it also packs full compatibility with the PlayStation 5 should you need to swap your internal drive out.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Incredibly precise, fast and consistent control with HERO Sensor, designed from the ground up by Logitech G engineers for the best possible gaming performance.

Large, zero-additive PTFE feet deliver a smooth glide for a pure, fluid connection with the game.

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.

