MUJJO unveils new Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases with optional wallet pockets

MUJJO – a brand featured (at least) annually around here when its new gear launches – has now unleashed its new Ecco leather iPhone 14 case collection. This time around focusing on a particularly environmentally-friendly approach, it has employed what it refers to as Ecco Leather to wrap its 2022 lineup of iPhone 14 cases for what, we are told, is “the company’s most eco-friendly” solutions to date. Head below for a closer look at the brand’s made in the Netherlands Ecco leather iPhone 14 cases.

New MUJJO Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases

This year MUJJO is sourcing a material it calls Ecco Leather. It is, according to the brand, “Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group,” for its low environmental impact after being vegetable-tanned in the Netherlands. It is said to have a “a durable finish and rich color” that will look even better with use.

…the sustainable premium tech accessories label, Mujjo, will be introducing its new iPhone 14 cases. Designed to fit – and released in tandem with – the latest Apple iPhone models, Mujjo’s new iPhone 14 cases are also the company’s most eco-friendly to date, and include multiple design updates that are based on years of customer feedback.

Another feature we are happy to see return to the 2022 lineup and a highlight from last year’s collection is the Japanese microfibre liner that secures “and insulates” your device, delivering a soft cushion for your precious new Apple handset to rest against while sheathed.

Alongside “completely redesigned side buttons” made from tonal metal for “increased responsiveness” and the usual set of raised bezels for table top protection, the new MUJJO Ecco leather iPhone 14 case collection will be the very first to officially integrate magnetic technology – “the cases are Mujjo’s first to have built-in MagSafe technology for fast wireless charging.”

The new MUJJO cases will ship in blue, brown, and black Ecco Leather colorways for all of the new iPhone 14 models. Another interesting wrinkle with these case is that each of them can come with or without the the wallet-style pocket you see in the imagery here – they can store up to three cards.

The MUJJO Ecco Leather iPhone 14 cases start at $55 and are available for purchase today.

