Leap into PC gaming at $800 off with Skytech’s Chronos RTX 3080 Ti desktop at $2,600

Have you wanted to get into heavy PC gaming? Well, now you can with Amazon now offering the Skytech Chronos White i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Desktop at its new low price of $2,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $3,400, this 24% discount, or $800 in savings, marks the first price drop we’ve seen. While the Intel i9-10900K processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the RTX 3080 Ti graphics running even AAA games at 1440p at high frame rates. The 32GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of SSD storage being enough for a game library but you will likely expand it later on. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you would rather have a portable gaming setup, you could instead grab the ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,000. The processor here is somewhat of an upgrade and a downgrade as you jump up to the latest 12th Gen chips but down to the i7-12650H, but this CPU is plenty powerful for gaming. The graphics are also downgraded to the RTX 3060 but this CPU and GPU pairing will be plenty to drive the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display present here. Storage is cut in half down to 512GB of SSD storage with the RAM dropping to 16GB but jumping up to the latest DDR5 standard.

If you want a gaming desktop but can’t afford to drop $2,600, we’re also tracking a deal on the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/GTX 1660 Super Gaming Desktop for $910.50. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor and NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super graphics to power through any game at 1080p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs.

Skytech Chronos White i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

