Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 Super graphics falls to new low at $910.50

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/GTX 1660 Super Gaming Desktop for $910.48 shipped. Normally going for $1,200, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor and NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super graphics to power through any game at 1080p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $790. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Once you pick up your new gaming desktop, a monitor upgrade could be in order. We’re currently tracking a deal on the latest ASUS ROG Strix 29.5-inch UltraWide 1080p 220Hz Gaming Monitor which is seeing its first price drop down to $381.50. Featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 220Hz refresh rate to give you even more frame to react to enemies quickly.

Skytech Shadow 3.0 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/GTX 1660 Super features:

The SkyTech SHADOW 3.0 offers the best gaming computer built up to date with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphic Card that can easily run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at 60 FPS+ 1080P at high to Ultra setting.

