Bellroy iPhone 14 cases arrive with modular mix and match wallets, compostable bamboo, more

The Bellroy iPhone 14 case lineup is next up. Alongside delivering all of the “quality and features we’ve come to known and love,” Bellroy is introducing a new bio-based material to the range, and updated mod system with detachable wallet units alongside mix and match colorways, and other enhancements. We have become big fans of the brand’s range of Apple gear accessories, EDC-ready bags, and carriers over the last couple years, and now it’s time for the 2022 Bellroy iPhone 14 case lineup. Head below for more details.

Eco-tanned leather Bellroy iPhone 14 case lineup

First up we have the brand’s latest leather iPhone 14 Mod Phone Case and Mod Wallet system. The new Mod Phone Case can now be purchased on its own or in a bundle alongside the Mod Wallet. This, as pointed out by Bellroy, means folks can go without the wallet or with a different color for each day of the week. The brand is focused on a particularly “secure connection” making use of both the built-in magnet system as well as a new single-rail groove that locks the detachable Mod Wallet in place. “This latest Mod Phone Case has one rail (where the original had two), balancing a sleeker aesthetic with a still snug wallet attachment mechanism.”

The iPhone 14 Mod Phone Case and Mod Wallet (it houses three “priority cards..behind a magnetic trap door that opens with the swipe of a thumb”) are made from “premium eco-tanned leather” with a recycled microfiber lining and a “durable” flex-polymer for device protection.

Leather Phone Case – 3 Card

The second model in the Bellroy iPhone 14 case collection is the Phone Case – 3 Card that features a sort of magnetic trap door on the back to house your three most important cards. It, too, is made of eco-tanned leather and the same microfiber lining mentioned above. Just note this model, likely due to the permanent wallet housing on the back, is not MagSafe compatible.

The design has been adopted and loved by many over the years, maintaining best-seller status since release, and continues to woo people away from the traditional wallet with its smooth and easy style. (Some might say it was a risky move for what started out as a wallet brand, but there’s no arguing with good design.)

Here’s a quick look at the colorway options and pricing on both of the eco-tanned leather Phone Case and Mod Phone Case available as part of the Bellroy iPhone 14 case lineup:

Colorways:

Black

Fiesta

Bluestone

Stellar Black

Bluedaze

Terracotta

Evergreen

Leather Phone Case pricing:

Mod Phone Case for iPhone 14 $55 to $59

Mod Wallet for Mod Phone Case for iPhone 14 $45

Mod Phone Case + Mod Wallet for iPhone 14 $95 to $99

3-Card Phone Case for iPhone 14 $79

Bio Phone Bellroy iPhone 14 case

The new model being introduced in the Bellroy iPhone 14 case lineup is the Bio Phone Case – its very first compostable model made from an “innovative bio-based polymer mixed with 20% with bamboo composite filler.” Bellroy says this one never needs to go to a landfill and is designed to be composted at the end of its life, “breaking down (with no toxic residue) in about six months.”

The Bellroy Bio Phone Case is wireless charging compatible and comes three colorways (Biscuit, Black, and Bluestone) for between $35 and $39, depending on the iPhone 14 model.

