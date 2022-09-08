Carhartt takes 20% off all boots and up to 50% off new markdowns for fall + free shipping

For a limited time only, Carhartt is currently offering 20% off all boots and up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the 6-inch Steel Toe Wedge Boots that are currently marked down to $140, which is $35 off the original rate. These boots were designed to give you complete toe protection and features a breathable, waterproof coating as well. The inside also has a lining that wicks sweat and odor for a fresh feel all fall and winter long. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns from $11.

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
