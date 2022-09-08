DJI’s Action 2 cameras pack 4K/120FPS recording with 30% discounts from $279

Several retailers are now discounting DJI Action 2 cameras headlined by the Dual-Screen Combo for $359 shipped at the likes of DJI, Crutchfield, Amazon, and Adorama. Normally fetching $519, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low while matching our previous mention from July at 30% off. You can also save on the Power Combo at $279, as well, which is down from $399.

As DJI’s latest action camera in either case, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. These bundles then include an extended battery module to give the internal power a boost or a second screen for checking footage out in the field. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the new DJI Action 2, spending some of your savings on the companion Remote Control Extension Rod certainly seems worth it. This accessory delivers a versatile upgrade to your kit that takes the form of a tripod, extension rod, and more with an included remote for controlling the DJI action camera remotely. Our hands-on review explores how it supplements the experience, if you’re hoping to decide whether it’s a worthwhile addition or not.

Though for the latest in action cameras, Insta360 has exactly that in store today with its new release. The X3 just hit the scene and we’re one of the first to take a hands-on look at what the all-new experience has to offer. You can swing by our video review of the Insta360 X3 for a full breakdown on what to expect, but the spoiler is that it delivers a bigger sensor, even more crisp photos, and better color.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

