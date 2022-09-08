HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard with pudding keycaps hits new low at $85

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at $5 below the previous best mention that we’ve tracked for this model. Delivering HyperX’s pudding keycaps which feature a translucent ABS design, this keyboard is sure to make a statement on your desk. It leverages HyperX’s mechanical linear switches for a quieter experience and the exposed LED offers “brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.” On top of that, there are dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel that makes it easy to control audio or video. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone which can be picked up for $35 right now at Amazon. A solid microphone is crucial to a great experience as it’s how you stay in contact with friends or teammates while gaming. On top of that, you likely already have headphones or speakers to hear your teammates, so having a quality mic on hand is likely more beneficial than gaming headphones.

You’ll want to check out the latest Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse if you need an ergonomic mouse in the office. It features cork accents and is on sale for the first time at $40. While it might not be gaming-focused, when you’re not playing an FPS, MOBA, MMO, or other style of game, this is a great option for your setup.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard features:

For gamers, streamers, and multitaskers who need to have more control at their fingertips, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for you. With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs. The switches’ exposed LEDs pair with the translucent HyperX Pudding Keycaps to give your RGB lighting, extra brightness compared to solid-color keycaps.

