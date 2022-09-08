LG’s 2022 model Apple AirPlay 2 OLED 55-inch 4K TV hits new Amazon low at $897 ($500 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 55-Inch Class OLED A2 Series 4K Smart TV for $896.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400 at Best Buy where it fetches $900 right now, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at up to $503 off the going rate elsewhere. This is LG’s latest A2 OLED 4K panel with the α7 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos joined by the “seamless addition” of GeForce Now and Stadia cloud gaming. It might not be a 120Hz model, but it does bring home a current-generation LG OLED display for less alongside support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands as well as Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, three HDMI ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Head below for additional details.

A notable, feature-rich alternative to today’s LG is the Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV. It sells on Amazon for $650 shipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, direct access to all of your streaming services, and the HDMI 2.1 jacks you won’t get on the model above. If you’re not partial to the big three TV brands, Hisense is a great option at a lower price point.

Speaking of Hisense, we are also still tracking some big-time deals on its latest model A6 lineup with pricing starting from just $290 and the 55-inch model sitting at under $320 shipped. While not as high-end an experience, they still deliver gaming modes as well as HDR10 backed by Dolby Vision and the Google TV ecosystem at an even more affordable rate. Dive in right here while the deals are still live.

LG 55-Inch Class OLED A2 Series 4K Smart TV features:

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG’s advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. Additionally, binge-worthy streaming starts here with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300+ free LG Channels²with everything from comedy to movies to sports. Plus, you can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family from webOS 22.

