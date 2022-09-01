Hisense’s latest 2022 A6H series Google TVs on sale from $290 at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting the latest Hisense A6H Google TV 2022 lineup which comes headlined by the 70-inch 4K UHD model at $529.99 shipped. Normally fetching $590, this recent release hit the scene just back in August and is now $60 off for the very first time. Much like the other models included in the sale, this is a new all-time low, as well. Across the Hisense A6 Series, you’re looking at 4K UHD panels that come backed by the company’s AI Upscaler for ensuring even older content can take advantage of the screen. You’ll also find HDR10 backed by Dolby Vision, as well as a Game Mode that improves the experience of the TV’s 60Hz refresh rate. Though the best part for many will likely be the onboard Google TV features, which pairs with a voice remote for pulling up content. Though if you want to plug in another device, there are three onboard HDMI ports to round out the package.

Other Hisense A6 Google TVs on sale:

As far as other TVs go this week, we’re tracking plenty of price cuts on higher-end models that are a bit more worthy of claiming the home theater status than the more affordable Hisense models above. Samsung’s lineup of 4K 2022 TVs is a great example, which deliver mini-LED panels on top of 120Hz refresh rates and all of the smart features you’d expect on sale. Now starting from $698, these are some of the best prices to date across the collection starting with 55-inch displays.

Hisense A6H Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense A6 series adds more picture quality enhancements and an operating system upgrade for the perfect 4K fit for consumers looking for options and affordability. Adding FilmMaker Mode reproduces movie content the way the director originally intended and adding Game Mode Plus with variable refresh rate at 4K 60Hz and auto low latency mode keeps the A6 series at pace with next generation game consoles.

