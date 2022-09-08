Save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet with custom SQ2 processor at low of $900

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch SQ2/16GB/256GB Wi-Fi Only Tablet for $899.99 shipped. Typically going for $1,300, this solid $400 price drop or 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous low by $50. This deal is matched at Best Buy while B&H has it going for $1,100. Running Windows 11, Microsoft’s flagship operating system, the Surface Pro X is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ2 octa-core ARM processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports to allow for an external monitor and a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Head below for more.

Do you also want the keyboard and pen to make this a complete mobile workstation? You can use some of your savings to pick up the platinum Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 for $279. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.

Looking to join Apple’s own custom silicon lineup? Well, we’re currently tracking a deal on the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899 in several styles. This may not be the new M2 model that hit the scene in the past few months, but the value offered by the original M1 MacBook Air is still unmatched, especially at this price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

Windows unlocks more experiences than ever. From photos to Photoshop, applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X.

Windows 11 has what you need for whatever’s next. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all with a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient.

Whether you’re editing a photo in Adobe Lightroom, streaming Halo Master Chief Collection, or smashing through emails in Outlook, Surface Pro X with Windows 11 is built for what you do.

