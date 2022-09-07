Apple’s M1 MacBook Air delivers plenty of value at $899 following $100 discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899 shipped in several styles. Also available for $1 more from Best Buy. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while delivering the first discount since back in June. This matches our previous mention and is the lowest price we’ve seen this summer. This may not be the new M2 model that hit the scene in the past few months, but the value offered by the original M1 MacBook Air is still unmatched, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are beginning to unfold now that the iPhone 14 event is just hours away. In celebration of the fall keynote festivities, we’re seeing price cuts on a wide range of other Macs including the new M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside even deeper savings on the actively-cooled M2 MacBook Pro at up to $200 off.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!