New PlantCore MagSafe iPhone 14 PopCase from PopSockets with slide grip

PopSockets, a brand best known for well, PopSockets – those little circular grips that attach to the back of your smartphone – is introducing its new PlantCore iPhone 14 PopCase today. Since it’s phone grips became popular years back, it has since created an entire ecosystem of handset-based accessories before jumping into the environmentally-conscious space in the last year or so. For the 2022 iPhone 14, it is continuing its efforts with redesigned sustainable construction on its next-generation PlantCore iPhone 14 cases. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New PopSockets PlantCore iPhone 14 PopCase

From PopSocket grips, MagSafe wallets, and power banks, to a range of car or surface mounts and even its unique PopPuck fidget keychain-like gadget, the brand’s lineup is an extensive one that now covers Apple’s latest iPhone 14.

Officially introduced today for the first time after Apple’s keynote yesterday, PopSocket is ready to take pre-orders on its new PlantCore iPhone 14 PopCase – a sustainable cover made with the brand’s newest material, PlantCore. Without “compromising design or functionality,” they are constructed from a series of plant-based polymers made with corn starch, castor beans, and canola oil. All PopSockets cases for “iPhone 14 are made with PlantCore.”

With the release of iPhone 14, we wanted to provide phone users with an innovative, environmentally sustainable case option unique to PopSockets…Our long-term goal is to have our full product ecosystem made with PlantCore. As a company, creating more solutions from plant-derived materials is just one way we’re working to fulfill our vision of a plant-based future.

It also comes with the brand’s Airbag bumpers to provide “extra cushion around the corners of the case for optimal drop protection.” While tested for 10-foot drops, the 2022 edition model will once again include the its MagSafe-friendly PopGrip Slide that, much like the rest of its grips, “minimizes the chances of phone drops.” It also “slides up and down for optimal grip position and wireless charging, and slides off for using” MagSafe accessories, including grips, wallets, and battery packs.

The new PopSockets PlantCore iPhone 14 PopCase starts at $40 is now available for pre-order in a range of styles via the official site. You’ll also, much like year’s past, find a host of matching MagSafe grips, wallets, and battery packs are available ranging from $30 to $75.

As expected, all of the new iPhone 14 gear is coming now, from cases and mounts to MagSafe accessories, and chargers. All of the most notable gear will be featured here on 9to5Toys through this week and beyond, so stay locked to our Twitter feed, smartphone accessories hub, and all things iPhone 14 right here.

