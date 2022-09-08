Score Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more 40% off during Eastbay’s Back to School Sale

For a limited time only, Eastbay takes 40% off select styles with code ALLOUT40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, UGG, Saucony, and more. FLX Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $78. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at up to $150 and you can choose from several color options. This lightweight style was designed to keep you quick on your feet and flexible to mimic your natural stride. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!