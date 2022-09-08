Score Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more 40% off during Eastbay’s Back to School Sale

Ali Smith -
FashionEastbay
40% off from $10

For a limited time only, Eastbay takes 40% off select styles with code ALLOUT40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, UGG, Saucony, and more. FLX Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $78. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at up to $150 and you can choose from several color options. This lightweight style was designed to keep you quick on your feet and flexible to mimic your natural stride. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eastbay

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Bring Anker’s M300 USB mic with RGB lights to you...
Greenworks’ 24V brushless 1/2-inch impact driver ...
Save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch ta...
Casely’s iPhone 14 cases with wild patterns and color...
9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2022 – AirPods 3 hit $15...
Arcade1Up’s Marvel Pinball Machine now $250 off a...
Smartphone Accessories: Desk Power Strip with 18W USB-C...
DJI’s Action 2 cameras pack 4K/120FPS recording w...
Load more...
Show More Comments