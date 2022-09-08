Seagate’s custom RGB 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB portable SSD now $307 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Firecuda Gaming 2TB External Solid-State Drive for $307.03 shipped. This model originally launched at $500 and fetches closer to $370 most recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology with USB-C connectivity for speeds up to 2000MB/s, it outruns most of the other big name brand models. Alongside the 2TB of storage capacity and aluminum enclosure for heat dissipation, its gaming-centric design also sports customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock “for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop setup.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the 2TB of storage, the ongoing all-time low pricing on the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB and 1TB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drives are notable alternatives. Now selling for for $89.99 and $149.99 shipped, respectively, you’re looking at sandblasted shells, built-in LED lighting, and 2000MB/s transfer rates for a fraction of the price here.

For more options, dive into our recent feature roundup of the best portable SSDs out there. Ranging from options from SanDisk and Samsung, you’ll also find some of the best value models via Kingston, PNY, and Crucial highlighted as well. Speaking of which, we are also tracking a deep deal on Crucial X8 4TB 1,050MB/s portable SSD that is console and PC-ready at up to $110 off the going rate for another solid Amazon all-time low listing. You can get a closer look at this deal in yesterday morning’s coverage.

Seagate Firecuda Gaming Portable SSD:

Experience high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance and cutting-edge USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology for speeds of up to 2000MB/s

Store a massive library of games and content with up to 2TB of capacity

The ideal solution for a PC or laptop SSD, FireCuda Gaming SSD includes customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop gaming setup

FireCuda Gaming SSD’s compact, lightweight, industrial design complements premium gaming rigs while its sturdy aluminum enclosure offers cooling and heat dissipation for extended reliability—plus, it’s USB-powered, so no external power supply needed

