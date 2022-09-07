Crucial X8 4TB 1,050MB/s portable SSD hits Amazon low at $370 ($110 off), more from $180

Amazon is offering the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $480, this is $110 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, a 4TB SanDisk Extreme portable model that runs at the same 1,050MB/s sells for $450 at Amazon. You’re looking at a USB 3.1 Gen2 SSD with type-C and -A connectors alongside an anodized aluminum core that’s drop proof up to 7.5-feet. It is also compatible with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox machines out of the box. Head below for more and a deal on the 2TB variant.

A more affordable option would be to go with the now discounted 2TB variant. This one delivers the same specs otherwise and is now selling for $179.99 shipped at Amazon, or roughly $40 under the regular $220 price it fetches these days.

Alongside ongoing deals on the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB and 1TB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drives at $89.99 and $149.99 shipped that run at up to 2,000MB/s, we are also still tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s fingerprint model. The T7 Touch with a fingerprint security reader is now on sale for $125 shipped at Amazon, but it likely won’t be for much longer. Get a closer look at this deal right here while you still can.

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!