Crucial X8 4TB 1,050MB/s portable SSD hits Amazon low at $370 ($110 off), more from $180

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesCrucial
$110 off From $180
Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD

Amazon is offering the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $480, this is $110 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, a 4TB SanDisk Extreme portable model that runs at the same 1,050MB/s sells for $450 at Amazon. You’re looking at a USB 3.1 Gen2 SSD with type-C and -A connectors alongside an anodized aluminum core that’s drop proof up to 7.5-feet. It is also compatible with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox machines out of the box. Head below for more and a deal on the 2TB variant. 

A more affordable option would be to go with the now discounted 2TB variant. This one delivers the same specs otherwise and is now selling for $179.99 shipped at Amazon, or roughly $40 under the regular $220 price it fetches these days. 

Alongside ongoing deals on the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB and 1TB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drives at $89.99 and $149.99 shipped that run at up to 2,000MB/s, we are also still tracking new all-time lows on Samsung’s fingerprint model. The T7 Touch with a fingerprint security reader is now on sale for $125 shipped at Amazon, but it likely won’t be for much longer. Get a closer look at this deal right here while you still can. 

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

JBL’s Flip 5 Portable Speaker now 42% off today o...
Apple’s black European leather AirTag Key Ring ca...
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen refreshes your Assistant setup ...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats regulate fall t...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air delivers plenty of value at $8...
Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660...
Amazfit’s T-Rex Smart Watch with 20-day battery l...
ASUS ROG Strix RX 6750 OC GPU can run silently and pack...
Load more...
Show More Comments