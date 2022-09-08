Prepare for severe weather with Vondior’s Portable NOAA/FM/AM Radio at low of $10

Vondior (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Portable NOAA/FM/AM Battery Operated Radio for $9.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25 with code RADIOOFF64 applied at checkout. Normally going for $28, this 64% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Having an emergency weather radio is important at all times of the year even when severe weather is less likely. This radio will operate off of two AA batteries so you can receive updates even when the power is out with the design coming in around the size of a credit card. You can even connect headphones so you can clearly hear what is being said. Whether you’re grabbing this radio for yourself or a loved one, it is a vital part of any emergency kit. Head below for more.

At this $10 price point, you are unlikely to find similar radios for $10 or lower. However, having a flashlight in your EDC and emergency kit is just as important as the radio above. Right now you can grab the 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $5.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get two flashlights with D batteries to power each for up to 60 hours and operate with a simple push-button switch. The single LED here will provide 25 lumens of directional lighting for when you’re working on your car or getting around your home during a power outage.

Ensuring your devices are fully charged before a potential storm is very important. You can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time with Belkin’s all-new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand down at $127.50. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices.

Vondior Portable NOAA/FM/AM Radio features:

【NOAA WEATHER RADIO WITH LONG RECEPTION】With updated DSP chips, Vondior emergency weather radio is sensitive picking up radio signals even in no cellphone signal wilderness mountains.

【BATTERY-OPERATED RADIO】The battery-powered weather radio runs on two AA batteries, completely off the grid but still able to receive weather alerts when the big ice storm hit and wiped out electricity, internet, and cell signals for days on end.

【SMALL RADIO WITH LOUD SOUND】The emergency radio is so small but has a clear and loud sound on the speaker, the radio also has a headphone jack so that you may listen to your favorite channels it anywhere anytime.

