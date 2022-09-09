One of the best magazine subscription sales of the year now live with any 3 titles for $13 or less

DiscountMags is taking us into the weekend with a solid three for $13 sale on magazine subscriptions. Including loads of popular titles from Taste of Home and Bon Appetit to Wine Enthusiast, GQ, and Women’s Health, you’ll also find titles that are rarely discounted this low like Forbes and Architectural Digest. As per usual, DiscountMags charges zero delivery fees and sales tax and will never auto renew your subscriptions on you at full price. Head below the fold for more details, even lower prices, and an ongoing price drop on the popular Wired magazine.

At three for $13, you’re looking at $4.33 per title for the year. Plus, you can also choose to add a fourth or fifth to your bundle that will drop to $4 a piece. This is one of the better sales we have tracked all year, a great time to jump in, and a notable chance to extend your subscriptions at a discount.

One title we are tracking a solid price drop on you won’t find in the DiscountMags sale is Wired. Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions to this popular tech read for $5, matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have seen all year. It typically sells for $10 and is now at the best price we can find from a reputable dealer. It ships with free delivery but just make sure to cancel the subscription before the year is up to avoid Amazon renewing it at full price.

If you prefer to do your reading digitally, check out Amazon’s eBook deals with titles starting from just $1. Available on Kindle, iPad, and a whole range of other devices, this is great way to fill up your digital library for less. And Apple’s iPad mini 6 is a wonderful place to do it, especially while it’s $99 off the going rate.

Architectural Digest features:

See what’s new and now in the world of design and architecture. AD showcases the world’s most extravagant homes and the interesting people who live inside them. Our world-class editors make sure to highlight the designers and homeowners from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month! Whether you’re looking for design ideas for your own space, or just enjoying the finest offerings of the design world, AD is a one-stop guide to transform any dull space into something fabulous.

