Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 return to all-time lows from $400 with $99 in savings

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $399.99 shipped in several styles. Down from $499, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low at $99 off and is the best we’ve seen in months. Availability has been hard to come by lately, and stock has finally stabilized with today’s markdowns which also apply to larger capacity models and cellular configurations.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

One of my favorite aspects of the latest iPad mini 6 is that it does support the Apple Pencil 2, and that’s easily the best way you can leverage your savings from the tablet itself. Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory at a $99 sale price.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

