Nordstrom Rack’s Running Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ASICS, New Balance, more

Ali Smith -
50% off from $21

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack’s Running Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ASICS, Saucony, New Balance, adidas, HOKA, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the adidas Racer Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $75. These shoes are a fantastic option for fall outings and you can choose from twelve versatile color options. They’re great for walking, hiking, training sessions, and more. With over 1,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
