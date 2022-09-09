Samsung’s Endurance 128GB microSDXC rated for 140K hours of video now $16 (Matching low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $25+ $16
Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched earlier this year at $28 but more typically sells in the $25 range and has now returned to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it is specifically designed to cater to always-on video applications, like security and action cams, with a focus on reliability over speed. The 100MB/s solution is rated for up to 140,000 hours of reliable video recording alongside Samsung’s safeguard protection against extreme temperatures, X-rays, water, drops, magnets, and more. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature and head below for more.  

If the Endurance lineup’s focus on always-on camera action doesn’t interest you, take a look at the PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC card. This one comes in with the same speed and similar specs alongside an even more affordable price tag at $13 Prime shipped

While we are talking Samsung, be sure to check out the Galaxy Tab S8+ while it’s $144 off. On top of that, we are also tracking the first notable price drop on the brand’s new flagship earbuds with the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now down at $155 shipped. Get a closer look at this offer while it’s still live along with the rest of our Samsung discounts right here

Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC features:

  • EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on
  • BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB*, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years)**; Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years***, you can rest assured that your data endures
  • RECORD & PLAY IN FHD/4K: The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s****; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most

