Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro see very first discount with $75 off via Amazon at $155

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds for $154.99 shipped in Graphite. Normally fetching $230, this is the very first price cut to date at an impressive 33% off. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so act fast! Woot has them marked down to $179.99 in all three colors if the single style offered by Amazon isn’t worth the added savings.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last month and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Those who can live without the added Spatial Audio support or other all-new features will likely find the more affordable Galaxy Buds 2 to be an even more compelling option. Currently sitting at $130 via Amazon, these more budget-friendly earbuds still deliver many of the flagship features as above, just with some of those aforementioned compromises attached. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go check out the latest from Bose, which dropped right in the middle of Apple’s Far Out event yesterday. Interrupting the AirPods Pro 2 debut, the new QuietComfort II earbuds arrive with plenty of notable features aimed at taking on the latest from both Apple and Samsung, including improved ANC, personalized audio, and a noticeably smaller form-factor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

