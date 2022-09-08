Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro see very first discount with $75 off via Amazon at $155

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
Reg. $230 $155

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds for $154.99 shipped in Graphite. Normally fetching $230, this is the very first price cut to date at an impressive 33% off. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so act fast! Woot has them marked down to $179.99 in all three colors if the single style offered by Amazon isn’t worth the added savings.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last month and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Those who can live without the added Spatial Audio support or other all-new features will likely find the more affordable Galaxy Buds 2 to be an even more compelling option. Currently sitting at $130 via Amazon, these more budget-friendly earbuds still deliver many of the flagship features as above, just with some of those aforementioned compromises attached. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go check out the latest from Bose, which dropped right in the middle of Apple’s Far Out event yesterday. Interrupting the AirPods Pro 2 debut, the new QuietComfort II earbuds arrive with plenty of notable features aimed at taking on the latest from both Apple and Samsung, including improved ANC, personalized audio, and a noticeably smaller form-factor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Insta360 X3 review: Bigger sensor, crisp 72MP photos, a...
Gold Box Eureka deals deliver new all-time lows on upri...
Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor automates your HomeKi...
PowerA’s Switch Folio Case with pull-away neopren...
LG’s 2022 model Apple AirPlay 2 OLED 55-inch 4K T...
Seagate’s custom RGB 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB porta...
Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchO...
Amazon discounts AirPods 3 to $150 following Apple̵...
Load more...
Show More Comments