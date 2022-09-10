SmooSat kids electric scooter with three speeds on sale from $135, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SmooSat is offering its kids electric scooter on sale. Designed to offer a “no-compromise” scooting experience, SmooSat is committed toward a greener future with its “state-of-the-art” innovations. Today’s deals drops the SmooSat electric scooters to start at $135, which is a decent bit of savings to enjoy. There’s a lot to unpack about these scooters, so keep reading to learn more about this 1-day only sale.

SmooSat electric scooter for kids see 1-day discount

The SmooSat electric scooter that’s on sale today deliver a great riding experience to elementary-aged students who want to get around the neighborhood this fall without having to walk. These scooters, which start at $135 during Amazon’s Gold Box sale, will help kids learn how to balance, turn, and brake.

Each scooter features flashing RGB LED lights next to the deck to give your kids a fun time while riding around. A short press of the power button will change the maximum speed from 5MPH to 8MPH or 10MPH depending on how fast you want your young one riding. This allows you, as the parent, to choose how fast your kids can go depending on how adept they are at riding the scooter. It’s always best to start off slower and work your way up, that way kids can learn to balance without the higher speed and falling is less of a worry. The LED display also shows the battery level, mode, and riding speed.

The handle bar is also adaptive in height so this scooter can grow with your kids from four to over five feet tall, and up to 132 pounds. The scooter itself is comprised of an aluminum alloy frame and the motor only kicks in when your kids reach 3MPH pushing, meaning it won’t start until they’re ready to. On top of that, SmooSat’s electric kids scooter folds up for transport and easily stows in your trunk or the back of the car.

Now, time for the full details on the sale. SmooSat’s black electric scooter is discounted to $134.80 from a normal going rate of $200, saving a total of 33%. The blue model is available for $135.96, down from $210 and the pink colorway goes for $148 during this sale, also down from $210. These prices are some of the best that we’ve seen so far on SmooSat’s electric scooters, making now a great time to pick one up. Hurry though, the sale ends at midnight, so be sure to lock in the savings before they’re gone for good.

