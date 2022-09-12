Banana Republic Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionBanana Republic Factory
50% off + 15% off

Banana Republic Factory is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Fall is a perfect time to update your wardrobe and during this sale you can find deals on denim, jackets, sweaters, boots, and much more. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Leo Field Jacket that’s marked down to $64 and originally sold for $150. This is a perfect layering jacket for cooler weather and the lightweight material makes it a great option for traveling with. It can also easily be dressed up or down and it has a snap or zip closure for comfortable styling. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic Factory

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Bring home PNY’s 32GB Elite Class 10 microSD card...
Amazon clears out official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe ca...
TCL’s latest 55- and 65-inch 120Hz mini-LED Smart...
Add a regularly $70+ Cuisinart 5.5-qt. Cast Iron Dutch ...
Outfit your front door with August’s latest HomeK...
SanDisk’s popular 2TB water-resistant Extreme por...
LEGO’s 4,780-piece UCS Star Destroyer goes on sale f...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees first Amaz...
Load more...
Show More Comments