Banana Republic Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase

Banana Republic Factory is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Fall is a perfect time to update your wardrobe and during this sale you can find deals on denim, jackets, sweaters, boots, and much more. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Leo Field Jacket that’s marked down to $64 and originally sold for $150. This is a perfect layering jacket for cooler weather and the lightweight material makes it a great option for traveling with. It can also easily be dressed up or down and it has a snap or zip closure for comfortable styling. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

