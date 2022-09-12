These 720p wireless video baby monitors let you keep an eye on your kids from $105

Looking for a good way to keep an eye on little ones from another room? Whether you have newborns, toddlers, or young children in the home, it’s likely you’ll eventually need to leave them alone for nap time, snack time, or to just take a little break. That’s where bonoch video baby monitors come into play. And, we’re currently tracking the lowest prices ever on both the five- and seven-inch models. Regular $160, the five-inch video baby monitor is on sale for $105.55 with the code BMhd720p. You can also upgrade to the seven-inch model at $145.55, which is down from $230.

The bonoch baby monitor is a great way to keep an eye on your little ones from the other room. Included with this deal is a single 720p pan/tilt/zoom camera with microphone, which connects wirelessly to the bundled display. No Wi-Fi is required for it to function, either, as the camera and display connect directly with each other to offer a 1,000-foot range.

You’ll also find that the real-time sound detection can help you know exactly what’s going on in the room with your little one. Are they crying? Cooing? Saying something? With this baby monitor, you’ll know exactly what’s happening. There’s also an integrated temperature sensor and alarm so you know whether or not their room is hotter or colder than you want. Plus, the camera doesn’t have any type of red dot or light, so it won’t disturb the baby.

You can connect up to four cameras to this system, as well, which means that multiple aspects of the room can be monitored at the same time. In fact, the cameras can be used in the same or different rooms, meaning that both the bedroom and playroom can be monitored with the same display for an easier setup overall.

There are two different screen sizes to choose from, both featuring 720p resolution. The smaller five-inch screen is perfect for those who value compact setups over all, while the larger seven-inch screen is great if you want to see everything that happens on a bigger screen. Since the screen size is the only difference between the two models, your preference on this feature will indicate which model is best for you.

