Add a regularly $70+ Cuisinart 5.5-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven to your setup at $50, more from $5

Woot has now launched a notable sale featuring Cuisinart cast iron cookware, small kitchen appliances, and more starting from $5. One standout is the Cuisinart 5.5-quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members and with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $80 and currently starting at $72 on Amazon, this is matching our previous mention with at least 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. These versatile cooking pots can go from the stovetop to the oven and straight onto the table top for serving. Featuring a cast iron build with a porcelain enameled exterior and available in a range of colorways at the discounted rate, they support a brand range of recipes and cooking styles as well as coming with a lifetime warranty and a dishwater-safe design. Head below for more deals and details.

You can browse through everything in today’s Woot Cuisinart sale right here. Alongside some larger cast iron cooking pots, you’ll also find a range of small appliances like coffee makers, toaster ovens, hand mixers, and more. You’ll also find a range of accessories starting from just $5 Prime shipped.

Then swing by our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking upgrades at a discount. One standout offer there delivers Brim’s regularly up to $200 stainless steel and wood 15 bar espresso machine at $130. Now at least $70 off the going rate, this is a relatively affordable way to bring home a steel espresso machine alongside its built-in 360-degree swiveling steam wand and 2-in-1 tamper scoop. Get a closer look at the features and pricing breakdown right here.

Cuisinart 5.5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution.

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Extreme versatility safe stovetops (including induction), ovens and broilers

Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy cleanup

