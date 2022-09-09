Brim’s regularly up to $200 stainless steel and wood 15 bar espresso machine now $130

Woot is now offering the Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently $185, it regularly goes for up to $200 at Amazon where it has never gone for under $129. In fact, we have only seen go below $135 once in the last year or more there. This is an affordable way to land a mid-tier espresso machine with a nice stainless steel build and a wooden-finished handle that isn’t overly complicated to run. It features an Italian 15 bar pump as well as single and double cup pressurized filter baskets alongside a 360-degree swiveling steam wand and a 2-in-1 tamper scoop. Head below for more details.

But if you’re after a particularly budget-friendly solution, something like this Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine might be a better fit. This isn’t going to be as high-end overall as the BRIM above, but at $55 shipped on Amazon, anyone looking for something in the sub $60 range should give it a closer look.

Elsewhere in home and kitchen deals, we are tracking a huge price drop on the regularly $64 or more Keurig Milk Frother at $32 shipped. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more including the 1-day price drop we are tracking on Chefman’s family-sized Toaster Oven Air Fryer while it’s matching the Amazon all-time low and this offer on KitchenAid’s 13-cup food processor as well.

Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine features:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping. Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

