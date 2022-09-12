Groz portable cast iron woodworking vise falls to new Amazon low at $30 shipped (Reg. $47)

Amazon is offering the Groz Portable Cast Iron Woodworking Vise for $30.30 shipped. Down from $47, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This woodworking vise is perfect for both the hobbyist and professional user. You can use the integrated 2-5/32-inch vise clamp or permanent mounting holes to attach it to your workbench, making it quite versatile all things considered. Made from close-grained cast iron, this vise is pretty robust for various clamping tasks around the shop. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the portability that today’s lead deal offers to pick up IRWIN’s bench vise that can be picked up for $22 at Amazon. With larger jaws, this vise mounts to the side of your bench which means that it’s located in a fixed place wherever you install it. But, you do get the IRWIN namesake, so that could be worth the trade-off of losing portability.

Need more woodworking tools? Let’s face it…we always need another tool. So, why not save some cash when purchasing? Check out this deal we found last week on RYOBI’s 5-tool combo kit that even includes a 7.25-inch miter saw for $239, which is down from its normal $525 going rate.

Groz Portable Cast Iron Woodworking Vise features:

Lightweight wood vise for the woodworker hobbyist, yet robust enough for the professional user

Permanently clamp on the workbench via clamping slots or use the 2-5/32” integrated vise clamp

This portable woodworking vise is manufactured from close grained cast iron

Attach wooden liners to protect the vise, the work-piece and working tools

Vise Jaws are equipped with a “TOE-IN” feature; when fully closed, the jaws meet only at the top to provide even clamping on the whole depth of the workpiece

