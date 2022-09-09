RYOBI’s 5-tool 18V combo kit includes a 7.25-inch miter saw and more at $239 (Reg. $525)

Home Depot is offering a 5-tool RYOBI Combo Kit for $239 shipped. For comparison, this kit has a retail price of $525 and you’ll find that the miter saw alone goes for $189 without batteries and $288 with two batteries, showing just how great of a deal today’s discount is. With this kit, you’ll get RYOBI’s 18V 1/2-inch drill/driver, a 5.25-inch circular saw, reciprocating saw, LED light, two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and the 7.25-inch miter saw. Yep, there’s a mitre saw included here. This combo kit allows you to tackle a wide variety of projects as we head into the fall season. Of course, since these tools are part of the RYOBI ONE+ 18V platform, the batteries will work perfectly with a wide range of tools for various things that you have to do around the house. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving plenty of cash with today’s lead deal, there’s some other items that we recommend picking up to finish out your kit. DEWALT’s 100 piece bit/drill set is crucial to fully leverage the drill/driver in today’s lead deal. You’ll find traditional bits like Philips, flat, and others in the kit, as well as various drills for a wide range of holes. Coming in at $67, this is a must-have for any DIYer, and we highly recommend picking it up.

Don’t forget to check out the Greenworks 24V brushless 1/2-inch impact driver that’s on sale for a new low of $75. It features 2,640-inch pounds of torque which is quite a bit when it comes to impact wrenches. Designed to fasten or loosen even the toughest bolts, this impact driver is a must-have if you work with vehicles or other similar projects.

RYOBI 5-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit with 1/2″ Drill/Driver, 5-1/2″ Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, 7-1/4″ Miter Saw, LED Light, (2) 1.5Ah Lithium-ion Batteries, 18V Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver provides up to 515 in-lbs. of torque and features a 1/2″ ratcheting metal chuck to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ 5-1/2″ Circular Saw has the ability to cut through 2-by material, with over 215 cuts per charge. The ONE+ Reciprocating Saw provides over 145 cuts per charge and better productivity with up to 3,400 SPM. The ONE+ 7-1/4″ Miter Saw features 2″ x 4″ cutting capacity and 4-1/4″ cross-cut capacity make it a great tool for any small project. The ONE+ LED Light also has 280 Lumens of light output and a 130° pivoting head for adjustable light beam direction. The ONE+ 1.5Ah Lithium-ion Batteries

