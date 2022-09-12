meross HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller sees 20% discount to $40 at Amazon

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $39.99 shipped. Down from a $50 list price, and falling as low as $25.50 so far this year, today’s deal saves you 20% from its normal going rate. Designed to interface with your existing garage door opener, this controller works with “more than 200 brands” to bring smart control to your setup. It simply pairs with your garage door opener like a traditional remote and brings Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit compatibility. This controller even comes with a “high sensitivity sensor” that monitors the status of your garage door to let you know whether it’s open or closed, which is good information to have at a glance. Keep reading for more.

If HomeKit compatibility isn’t a must for you, then consider picking up the myQ smart garage door controller for $30 at Amazon. That saves another $10 over today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid experience for both Alexa and Assistant users.

Further upgrade your smart home when picking up the latest August’s HomeKit smart lock that’s on sale for $199 at Amazon. Normally costing $230, today’s deal is the first price cut that we’ve seen since Prime Day back in July and marks a fairly rare discount. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!