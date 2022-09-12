Outfit your front door with August’s latest HomeKit smart lock at $199 (Reg. $230)

Amazon now offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $198.98 shipped. Typically fetching $230, this is the first price cut since back over the summer on Prime Day and amounts to $30 in savings. It’s one of the best prices of the year overall, too. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

A notable add-on to the lead deal, the August Smart Keypad currently sells for $60 and makes the most of your savings. It’ll supplement all of the smart connectivity noted above with the ability to type in pin codes on the physical keypad for yet another way to unlock the front door.

While it won’t integrate with quite as many voice assistants and smart home ecosystems, those who know they want to lock into Siri and HomeKit can currently score the more affordable Level Bolt smart lock on sale right now, too. Joining the rest of the deals up for grabs to start the week in our smart home guide, this invisible smart lock has dropped down to $151 from its usual $200 price tag in order to help bring some added security to your front door.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

