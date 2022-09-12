Outfit your front door with August’s latest HomeKit smart lock at $199 (Reg. $230)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeAugust
Reg. $230 $199

Amazon now offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $198.98 shipped. Typically fetching $230, this is the first price cut since back over the summer on Prime Day and amounts to $30 in savings. It’s one of the best prices of the year overall, too. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

A notable add-on to the lead deal, the August Smart Keypad currently sells for $60 and makes the most of your savings. It’ll supplement all of the smart connectivity noted above with the ability to type in pin codes on the physical keypad for yet another way to unlock the front door.

While it won’t integrate with quite as many voice assistants and smart home ecosystems, those who know they want to lock into Siri and HomeKit can currently score the more affordable Level Bolt smart lock on sale right now, too. Joining the rest of the deals up for grabs to start the week in our smart home guide, this invisible smart lock has dropped down to $151 from its usual $200 price tag in order to help bring some added security to your front door.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
August

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s latest 55- and 65-inch 120Hz mini-LED Smart...
Add a regularly $70+ Cuisinart 5.5-qt. Cast Iron Dutch ...
SanDisk’s popular 2TB water-resistant Extreme por...
LEGO’s 4,780-piece UCS Star Destroyer goes on sale f...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees first Amaz...
Just $99 scores you the latest Apple TV HD with refresh...
Refuel your body with supplements Gold Box, Sports Rese...
Cuisinart’s Countertop HEPA Air Purifier drops 43...
Load more...
Show More Comments