Bring home PNY’s 32GB Elite Class 10 microSD card for just $6 Prime shipped today (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the PNY 32GB Elite Class 10microSDHC Flash Memory Card for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8, this is 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a casual and particularly affordable memory card from a brand you can trust, this one doesn’t cost more than a couple cups of coffee today. It might not be the fastest model out there but the 100MB/s will suffice for most casual use case scenarios, especially for $6, and it will work just fine in most Android smartphones and tablets as well as action cams, not overly pro drone setups, and more. Head below for more details.

At just $6, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something more affordable from a trusted brand. There are some options in Amazon’s under $5 category, but none that come from brands we are all that familiar with. PNY is a trusted option in the space, has been for years, and at this price is worth a closer look for anyone that can put a simple 32GB card to use.

If you’re looking for something more substantial and modern, dive into our hands-on review of Samsung’s latest PRO Endurance line. These microSD cards are specifically designed to handle the rigorous activity always-on camera applications put them through. Rated for up to 140,000 hours of continuous video recording, they are notable solutions for home security camera systems and things of that nature. Get a complete breakdown right here.

PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 microSD features:

Class 10 : UHS I, U1 speed Class performance allows for fast and smooth continuous HD shooting and full HD video recording

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, and more

Included SD Adapter for compatibility with SD host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops

Reliable & DURABLE: magnet proof, shock proof, temperature proof, waterproof

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!