Refuel your body with supplements Gold Box, Sports Research 50% off

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Sports Research supplements for up to 50% off at or below all time lows. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some standouts:

Collagen peptides, 1lb. unflavored: $20.27

MCT Oil, 32oz unflavored: $21.20

Daily Probiotics: $16.65

More here.

Collagen peptides, 1lb. unflavored stats:

LOOK RADIANT & YOUTHFUL: Type 1 & 3 Collagen peptides provide the proteins & amino acids necessary to support healthy bones & nails as well as improving joint function and your body’s response to strenuous exercise. Help realize your inner beauty from within – with just one scoop per day. Looking for more hair & nail support? Check out our Collagen Beauty products.

MORE COLLAGEN PER SCOOP: Our Collagen Peptides powder contains nothing but single ingredient collagen peptides sourced from cattle. Get more collagen per scoop – each scoop of our collagen protein powder contains 11 grams of low molecular weight type 3 & 1 collagen peptides with 18 amino acids including glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. Our powdered collagen has 10 grams of protein per serving in only 40 calories.

EASY TO USE: Meet your new morning ritual! Dissolving conveniently and easily in hot or cold water, Sports Research Collagen Peptides tastes great and dissolves completely in coffee, tea, smoothies, soups, and more. Our hydrolyzed formula is an easy way to supplement collagen type 1 and collagen type 3 into your daily ritual. Collagen peptides powder for women and men provides support for healthy joints, bones, & nails.

PACKAGED IN THE USA: Our Collagen Peptides powder is 3rd party quality tested Non-GMO, Paleo friendly, and Keto certified right here in the USA. Our powder collagen is packaged with our premium, vented safety seal to keep your product safe during shipping.

THE SPORTS RESEARCH DIFFERENCE: Created in 1980, Sports Research is a privately-owned business born from a passion for fitness, wellness, and healing. Our goal is to help people live their best lives through real, research-backed ingredients created for every body — inside and out. We’re fully dedicated to sourcing the highest quality products from around the world, backed by third party testing. We all deserve the best in our quest for healthy living. Our mission is to give you just that.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!