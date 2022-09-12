Save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm as retailers clear out stock at $300

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $380, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches the second-best price of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since Prime Day. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case. The fitness tracking experience is also well-equipped with all of the usual workout monitoring tech, heart rate and ECG readings, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you don’t need all of the more premium stylings, going with the new Galaxy Watch 5 is definitely the move to make. Right now the 40mm model starts at $279.99 on Amazon and comes with a bundled wireless charger for some added savings. It’s up for pre-order and won’t be shipping until the end of the month, but is less than the higher-end wearables above.

While we’re talking about the latest from Samsung, its all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also on sale today. Delivering the first Amazon discount since shipping at the end of last month, the new foldable handset is sitting at $200 off in order to deliver a new all-time low of $1,600.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes your fitness goals further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.

