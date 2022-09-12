SanDisk’s popular 2TB water-resistant Extreme portable SSD drops to $200 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350 at Best Buy, this deal is now matched there and at B&H for one of the lowest totals we have tracked this year. More recently it has been going for around $234 at Amazon where we have seen a few slightly better and fleeting price drops across 2022, but considering this is one of the better options out there and hitting that 2TB sweet spot for most folks, today’s deal is worth a look. This model easily landed in our roundup of the best portable SSDs with USB-C connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and speeds up to 1,050MB/s. You can also expect a rugged chassis with a built-in carabiner-ready loop alongside 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water and dust resistance. Head below for more details and over to our review of the pro model.

While the 2TB model is going for the same price as today’s lead deal, a solid alternative for folks that can make do with a 1TB portable SSD is the Kingston XS2000. It sells for $120 shipped on Amazon and is rated for even faster speeds at up to 2,000MB/s. This one is also featured in our roundup of the most notable options on the market and you can get more details right here.

For a gaming-centric solution, dive into the ongoing price drop we have on Seagate’s custom RGB 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB portable SSD. While not as affordable as anything mentioned above, it also comes along with 2,000MB/s speeds and built-in RGB lighting you can customize for your battlestation setup. All of the details you need on this Amazon all-time low are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!