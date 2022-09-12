Sun Joe 1,350 PSI electric pressure washer is great for cleaning outdoor spaces at $50, more

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering a selection of Sun Joe electric pressure washers from $50 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the 1,350 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $49.99. Down from $84 at Amazon, this matches the best pricing that we’ve seen so far this year. While this pressure washer might not be the most powerful, 1,350 PSI is more than enough to blast away summer grime and pollen before we head into fall and winter. It comes with a 20-foot high pressure hose, 30-foot power cord, and extension wand so you’re basically ready to go as soon as it arrives, While it doesn’t include tips, the wand has a twist nozzle so you can easily adjust

If you’re wanting to use the pressure washer listed above to clean your home, then picking up this Sun Joe Power Scrubbing Broom is an absolute must. It’s only $38 on Amazon and makes taking care of built-up gunk on your home’s siding and more a breeze.

Are you cleaning up an outdoor space to throw some fall parties? Well, consider picking up JBL’s PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker that’s on sale for an all-time low of $300. However, if that’s too expensive, then we have other speaker deals available from $100 in Woot’s other sale going on right now.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

Packed with 10 amps of pure cleaning power, this mini dirt-blasting dynamo delivers a mighty blast – up to 1350 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) demolish every last bit of dirt. Pump up to 1.45 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) to get really clean, really fast. Simply twist the adjustable nozzle to go from intense jet to gentle spray and watch Sun Joe make light work of dirt, grease, mildew, oil, mud – and so much more!

