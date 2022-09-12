JBL’s PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker returns to all-time low of $300, more from $100

Today only, Woot is offering deals on a selection of JBL’s Portable Bluetooth Speakers starting from $100. Standing out amongst the rest here has to be the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker which is going for $299.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $400, as it does over on Amazon, this 1-day deal is returning the speaker to the lowest price we’ve tracked. As a step down from the 310 model, this more affordable speaker comes equipped with fun LED lighting and karaoke action. This is further backed by the 160W of power with a dedicated Bass Boost function, 12 hours of battery life, and an IPX4 splash-proof rating so you can take it with you to the pool or beach. The Bluetooth connection paired with the JBL PartyBox app will give you full control over the lighting with customizable strobes and patterns. Make sure to head below for more JBL deals.

More JBL deals:

PartyBox On-The-Go Wireless Speaker – $260 (Reg. $350)

(Reg. $350) Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $100 (Reg. $150) Camo, Blue, and Black colorways are available

While Woot is offering these JBL speaker deals above, we’re also tracking a deal over on Amazon where you can pick up the latest Apple TV HD 32GB with new Siri Remote for the all-time low price of $99. While not the higher quality 4K model, you’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about.

JBL PartBox 110 Portable Party Speaker features:

Bring a whole new dimension to any party with the unique dynamic LED lightrings, synced to the powerful sound and deep bass of the PartyBox 110. Take the PartyBox wherever you go with the splashproof design and plug in a guitar and mic for the ultimate immersive experience. With Bass Boost and loud, powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, your friends won’t just hear the music, they’ll feel it as 12 hours of playtime keeps the party rocking all day or night. Use the PartyBox app for total control as you stream your tunes wirelessly.

