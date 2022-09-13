All-New Kindle & Kindle Kids are the ‘lightest and smallest’ Kindles with USB-C, 300 ppi displays

Today, Amazon is introducing two new Kindle models dubbed the All-New Kindle and Kindle Kids. Now featuring 300 ppi high-resolution displays and USB-C, these e-readers also pack twice the storage as before with prices starting at $100. Launching October 12, you can pre-order Amazon’s latest Kindle models to arrive before winter road trips. Does the latest All-New Kindle or Kindle Kids sound like it could be worth bringing on your next road trip? Keep reading to learn more.

All-New Kindle and Kindle Kids launch October 12

The next-generation of Kindle e-readers is finally here, with the latest model being the “lightest and smallest Kindle” yet. Delivering a new high-resolution 300 ppi 6-inch display, the All-New Kindle also packs USB-C charging, up to six weeks battery life, and room for “thousands” of books thanks to doubling the storage to 16GB standard. Of course, the Kindle Kids is being refreshed as well, which comes with a 1-year subscription to Kids+ as well as a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Both the All-New Kindle and Kindle Kids share more similarities than differences, though. Both have the all-new 6-inch glare-free 300 ppi high-resolution display which has three times more pixels for “laser-quality” text and “sharp images” that read “like paper.” Dark mode and adjustable front lighting allow you to read in all conditions on either one, as well.

Plus, both models are the lightest and most compact Kindle models ever released. The longer battery life of up to six weeks per charge means you can spend more time reading and less time charging once the weather starts to cool off. Plus, the USB-C port makes it even easier to top these e-readers off.

This release also marks the first Kind Kids device launched since the product line debuted three years ago, making today’s announcement particularly notable.

Amazon’s All-New Kindle will cost $99.99 and is available for pre-order now. The Kindle Kids with one year of Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee will cost $119.99 and is also available to pre-order now. Both devices begin shipping October 12, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

Amazon’s Kindle has had its lower-resolution screen for far too long, and it’s awesome to see that they’re finally changing that up without jacking the price up too high; the newer 300 ppi screen will make text crisper and sharper all around, mimicking a book even more so now. This will make reading for longer periods of time more comfortable and is sure to bring a more enjoyable experience all around.

It’s also great that Amazon is bringing USB-C to the Kindle Kids and its All-New Kindle, which will make it so much easier to charge while on-the-go. Basically every device these days, besides iPhone and the entry-level iPad, recharge through USB-C, meaning you can bring fewer cables on trips while still recharging all of your devices.

Overall, I’m very happy with this release and am glad Amazon is getting these devices out before we get too far into fall and ahead of winter trips as they’ll both make traveling much better this year.

