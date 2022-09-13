CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s heatsink 2TB SSD is ready for PC and PS5 at $217 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $216.99 shipped. This model released earlier this year at $370 before dropping into the $300 range and now closer to $250 or so. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this model delivers up to 7,100MB/s speeds with a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface and an M.2 form-factor. Alongside its built-in heatsink tech, it is ready for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 with a design that “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you can make do with less storage for your PC or PS5, the 1TB version of the model featured above is going for $125 shipped. That’s the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This model delivers the same specs as the larger 2TB model above, just with a lighter storage capacity and price to match.

If it’s the portable, external gaming storage you’re after, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD. This is the latest model in WD’s lineup that clocks in at up to 2,000MB/s alongside customizable RGB lighting and compatibility with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Windows, and Mac. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience and what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature from yesterday afternoon.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

