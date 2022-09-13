Prep for the holidays with up to 50% off Govee RGB LED indoor/outdoor lighting kits from $8.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Outdoor Smart Flood Light 4-pack at $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, this 30% discount marks a return to the best price of the year and comes within $3.50 of the all-time low tracked back in 2021. These lights are perfect for adding a splash of color to your home through the upcoming holiday seasons as we head into fall and then winter. The lights are completely outdoor-rated and ready to handle even the most inclement weather thanks to an IP66 waterproof rating. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth control is available as well which brings both Alexa and Assistant compatibility. On top of that, RGBIC tech lets these lights shine with multiple colors at a single time. Keep reading for additional Govee lightning deals.

More Govee RGB LED light deals:

Further upgrade your connected setup with the August latest HomeKit smart lock that’s on sale for $199 right now. Down $30 from its normal going rate, it’s one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year and is the first discount since Prime Day. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save.

Govee Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart RGBIC LED Flood Light features:

RGBIC technology enables seperate light color setting, suitable for Halloween decors. Choose from 28 scene modes including Halloween and so much more with a simple tap on Govee Home App for outdoor Halloween decorations. With Govee Home app, you can control Govee outdoor flood lights via WiFi or Bluetooth. Compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. Set timers to automatically turn your garden lights on and off. Brighten up any outdoor party with these animated RGBIC flood lights. Light effects can sync to party and festival music with mic on your phone. Design your own outdoor Halloween decorations, lighting and parties. Multi-color displays with a selection of 16 million colors, 2700-6500K warm/cool whites, and brightness of 500 lumens. Dimmable lighting for each light enables colorful landscape lighting for Halloween decorations.

