HP’s Omen gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3080 falls to best price yet at $1,300

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HP Omen Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for $1,299.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Down from $2,050, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for a Ryzen 7 and RTX 3080 desktop. For further comparison, earlier this month we found an Ryzen 7/RTX 3080 desktop for $1,900 and that was one of the best prices up until now.

If you’re looking for the best way to start PC gaming without breaking the bank, this is it. With a Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor and the RTX 3080 graphics card, this setup will play just about any game you throw at it with ease. The RTX 3080 handily plays at 1440p at over 144 FPS in most titles on high settings, making it a solid choice all around. Plus, it can also handle 4K60 with many games at medium to high settings, delivering a versatile experience all around. We took a look at the RTX 3080 in our hands-on review last year so be sure to check that out to learn more. Head below for additional information.

Put your savings toward picking up the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor for $329 at Amazon. This will let you leverage both 1440p and 165Hz gaming with your new desktop and the larger 32-inch size makes it ideal for playing story-based games as well. With two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input, you’ll easily be able to hook up multiple consoles and desktops to this monitor with ease.

If you’re more of a platformer or story-based gamer, then maybe a traditional monitor isn’t the best choice for your setup. However, TCL’s 2022 65-inch variable refresh rate 4K smart Google TV is on sale for $500 right now at Amazon. While you won’t find a 120Hz refresh rate here, the variable refresh rate at least provides a smooth experience when gaming at 4K on this large TV.

HP Omen Gaming Desktop features:

With great power comes this: The OMEN 30L Gaming Desktop PC lives for the thrill of the chase, never leaves a friend behind, and makes a mean midnight snack of action and adventure. Meet your new best friend, packing an AMD Ryzen™ processor and a NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX graphics card. Do how you do: OMEN Gaming Hub’s growing list of customization and optimization features gives you the power to dial-in your game and tailor-make your mark. With OMEN Light Studio, you can tailor make everything with your mark. Your game never looked so good: Sure, it’s what’s inside that counts, but it’s what’s outside that gets the looks. With tempered glass front and side panels, a full-metal frame, and complete RGB control, we made this PC for people who know that style points count on the final scoreboard of life.

