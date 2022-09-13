TCL’s 2022 65-inch VRR 4K smart Google TV just hit the Amazon low at $500 (At least $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $499.99 shipped. This one is also matched at Best Buy where it typically fetches $650. While it more typically goes for $600 elsewhere, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $50 below our previous mention nonetheless. This is a 2022 model 4K TCL smart TV built around the Google ecosystem for direct access to content services and apps as well as Chromecast-supported streaming. It might not be a 120Hz model but it is a particularly affordable way to land a current-generation 65-inch display that still features VRR for gaming, three HDMI inputs, and a USB port. Head below for more details.

If a smaller display will work for your needs, the 55-inch variant of the model highlighted above is back down to the Amazon all-time low of $400 shipped. Most recently in the $450 range, this one delivers a very similar 2022 design, just with the smaller measurements that may or may not suit your space even better.

Alongside this deal on Apple TV HD with the refreshed Siri Remote, yesterday we spotted TCL’s higher-end 2022 4K TVs marked down as well. You can now land the 6-series displays in 55- or 65-inch sizes starting from $600, or up to $200 off the going rate. All of the details you need on these models as well as a complete price breakdown can be found in our deal coverage right here. Then swing by our 4K TV and home theater deal hubs for more.

TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. AiPQ EngineTM technology uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!