J.Crew takes 50% off over 300 styles with deals starting at just $15: Jeans, jackets, more

Ali Smith -
50% off from $15

J.Crew is offering 50% off over 300 styles including denim, jackets, sweaters, shoes, and more. Just use code FLASH at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Garment-dyed Slub Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $45. This polo shirt is available in eight color options and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, chino pants, and more. The fabric is also made of a dye that softly fades over time and keeps its softness after every wash. Rated 4.2/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

