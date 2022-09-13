OnePlus 9/Pro see 1-day extra $200 off clearance discounts at new lows from $399

Rikka Altland
Reg. $599+ $399

If the foldable side of the Android lineup isn’t calling your name, OnePlus today is rolling out a limited-time discounts on its now previous-generation smartphones. Leading the way, the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G is an even better value after dropping to $399 shipped when code OP9SEPT200 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $599 these days, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is $101 under the previous Prime Day offer, and a new all-time low.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re on T-Mobile, OnePlus is also carrying the savings over to its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone. Dropping down to a new all-time low also at an extra $200 off, applying code PROSEPT200 will deliver the handset for just $599. This is a new all-time low at well below the original $1,069 price tag while clocking in at $200 below previous offerings.

This may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending $100 less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Of course if you’re after something rocking a bit more of the flagship status, this morning saw the first Amazon discount go live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G. Arriving at an all-time low, you can now score the new folding handset for $900 following a $100 price cut.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

