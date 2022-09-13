Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $369 off with cert. refurb discounts from $1,100

Joining the rest of this week’s best Apple deals, Woot is now rolling out a suite of price cuts across an assortment of Grade A Refurbished M1 iMacs and more. Free shipping is available across the lot for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. A favorite this time around has the latest Apple M1 24-inch iMac 256GB marked down to $1,099.99. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag that you’d pay elsewhere, today’s offer is marking one of the very first refurbished discounts period at $199 off. This is $90 below our previous mention, marks the second-best price to date, and the lowest since July. The elevated 8-core model is also down to $1,129.99 from its usual $1,499 price tag and matching the low from July at $369 off.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Woot is also marking down an assortment of other desktop Macs today as part of the promotion, all of which include the same 90-day warranty as the M1 models above. You’ll want to browse through the entire assortment right here, with the savings lasting a bit longer than the usual 1-day sales we tend to see from Woot. Regardless, at these prices, stock isn’t likely to stick around for long.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

