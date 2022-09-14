Amazon now offers 30% off Anker ANC headphones for today only, deals from $52.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to 30% off a range of its over-ear headphones in various colorways. One notable deal is on the Anker Soundcore Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90 for most of last year and the beginning of 2022, they more lately sell for $85 and are now 29% off the going rate. These headphones feature three modes of active noise cancellation (transport, outdoor, and indoors) for various common scenarios including on planes and when out and about. Alongside the 40mm drivers, silk diaphragm construction, and soft protein leather earcups, they feature up to 60 hours of wireless battery life with a quick 5-minute quick charge adding an additional 4 hours. Head below for more deals and details.

Head over to this landing page to browse through the rest of today’s Anker headphone Gold Box sale. You’ll find models that are both less and more expensive than today’s featured offer with deals up to 30% off and pricing starting from $52.50 shipped.

Alongside yesterday’s ongoing price drop on the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones at the second-best deal yet (be sure to scope out the brand’s new QuietComfort II earbuds as well), you can learn more about the latest models in Anker’s lineup right here. We recently had a chance to go hands-on with new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds where we said they “easily punch above their weight class with some impressive features that outperform what you’d expect from just reading the listing page.”

Anker Soundcore Q30 Headphones feature:

Advanced Noise Cancellation Technology: Maintain your focus with Life Q30’s hybrid active noise cancellation. Dual noise-detecting microphones pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound to ensure nothing distracts you from your music.

Ultimate Noise Cancellation Experience: Customize Life Q30’s noise cancellation with 3 modesTransport minimizes airplane engine noise, Outdoor reduces traffic and wind, and Indoor dampens the sound of busy offices with people talking in the background.

