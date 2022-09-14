Apple’s latest movie sale is packed with sci-fi classics, Pixar flicks, and this week’s $1 HD rental

Now halfway through the week, Apple is rolling out a new selection of movie discounts courtesy of iTunes. This time around you’ll find an assortment of $10 titles including flicks starring kick-ass women like Alien, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Kill Bill, to go alongside a batch of Disney Pixar titles. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple starts the week with $10 movie sale

Also on sale this week, Apple is giving you a chance to expand your collection of movies for the whole family. More specifically, you can bring home just about all of the iconic Disney Pixar movies for $10 or less, including just released films as well as the best of the bunch (aka Ratatouille) and more. Each one is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags, as well. 

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Infinite Storm. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure title starring Naomi Watts, Billy Howle, and Denis O’Hare.

