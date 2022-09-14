Brim’s all-inclusive pour over coffee maker kit bundles a permanent filter for just $14

Amazon is offering the Brim 6-cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit for $13.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20 or more, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in months, with our last mention from February being $13. If you’re looking for a way to brew a solid cup of coffee in the morning, then this is it. Brim’s kit includes everything you need for a cup of artisanal coffee at home. From the glass carafe to the measuring scoop and laser-etched permanent filter, it’s all here. On top of that, the silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve means you can pick the carafe up and handle it even with hot coffee inside. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the all-in-one nature of the Brim or the company’s namesake, then be sure to check out this pour-over brewer. It’s red, stands out on your counter, and costs just $9.50 on Amazon. While that’s considerably lower-cost when you compare it to the Brim model above, it does accomplish a similar function: brewing coffee.

Don’t forget that Ninja’s combo Foodi blender, food processor, and dough mixer is on sale for $150 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this blender is multi-function, but still is great at making smoothies in the morning, making it the perfect pair with your cup of coffee. Then, swing by our home goods guide to check out all the other ways you can save on kitchen upgrades.

Brim Pour Over Coffee Kit features:

This kit contains everything you need for artisanal coffee. Featuring a cleanly designed transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, & sustainable laser etched permanent filter. Our reusable filter is designed to create the optimal water-to-coffee ratio while allowing essential coffee oils to pass through for a rich, smooth, full-bodied coffee every time. Includes 20 paper filters. This pour over kit includes a silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve for easy handling & a laser-etched permanent filter that allows essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee

