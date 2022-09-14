Save $50 on Ninja’s combo Foodi blender, food processor, and dough mixer at $150 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender and Processor System for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this one usually drops to $160 when it goes on sale with today’s deal being among the lowest prices we have tracked all year. A versatile blending system for your kitchen setup, it can handle typical whipping jobs, smoothie bowls, and dough mixing, but also doubles as a food processor with six preset functions for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.” The 1,400-watt motor can blast through most robust ingredients and the system comes with with a range of accessories including the total crushing/chopping blade, dough blade, cleaning brush, a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids, 14-ounce smoothie bowl maker with storage lid, hybrid edge blades, and more. Head below for additional details.

If the dough mixing and food processing is overkill for your needs, something more traditional like the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender will likely suffice. It won’t help with your upcoming fall baking projects as much, but it does come in at $60 less expensive on Amazon.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on cookware, kitchen appliances, and more. One standout offer there has Cuisinart’s cast iron, porcelain-enameled Dutch oven pots marked down by up to 30%. These handy cooking pots can be quite expensive so now’s a good time to jump in while several different sizes, styles, and colorways are on sale. You’ll find all of the details you need waiting in our previous roundup.

Ninja Foodi Blender and Processor System features:

NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL SYSTEM: Ninja’s Most Powerful Blender system that crushes, food processes, and makes smoothie bowls and dough – all in one base.

SMARTTORQUE TECHNOLOGY: Powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor that powers through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

6 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: 6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.

